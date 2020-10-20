With the Level 5 restrictions being introduced tomorrow, a system of graduated fines for people breaking the rules will also come into effect.

The cabinet’s agreed to give Gardai new powers to crack down on house parties.

They can’t go in but can ask the owner to put a stop to things and if they refuse, they can be fined.

Gardai will also be able to wait outside a house for the party to finish and fine anyone who’d been attending.

They’ll also have powers to fine anyone they suspect of being on their way to a house party who refuse to leave the area.

People not wearing face masks in shops, or breaking the 5 kilometre travel limit, may also face fines under the new rules.