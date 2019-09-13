The value of homes which are number 13 are typically €4,700 cheaper than the average Irish property.

A Daft.ie study analysed almost 800,000 properties listed for sale in Ireland between January 2006 and June 2019.

“You can now buy a house that’s identical to next door in everything except the door number for almost €5,000 less on average,” revealed Raychel O’Connell, Communications Manager at Daft.ie.

The report also found that there are 14% fewer property transactions on a Friday 13th than on regular Fridays.

“While we think of the housing market as being something determined by big economic forces such as supply and demand ultimately each property needs a buyer as well as a seller,” economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of The Daft.ie report Ronan Lyons said. “Both those parties are individuals with their own view of the world.

“Therefore, when thinking about specific individuals, homes and transactions, lots of little factors come into play.

The evidence from Ireland’s housing market is that, on average, superstition is at work in the housing market.

“Properties with the number 13 are cheaper than the average property. And when it comes to transactions, people will avoid doing the deal on Friday the 13th.”