Hotels in the South East and the West are the busiest as hospitality reopens today.

Latest figures from the Irish Hotels Federation show half of rooms in the South East are booked for June, while in the West it’s 34%.

Dublin is struggling with around 10% of rooms booked for this month and next, which impacts prices.

A two-night stay in a four-star prime location hotel in Dublin city for two adults on July 9th to 11th is €207, while a similar booking in Galway has a price tag of €430.