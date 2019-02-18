Some of Ireland’s main hospitals are banning people from bringing flowers for safety reasons.

According to the Irish Times, all of the State’s major hospital groups are clamping down on bouquets in wards over concerns about hygiene, allergies, vase breakages, water spillages and extra work for staff.

There are concerns that patients will be negatively affected if flowers are banned from all hospitals.

But some groups say that flowers improve patients’ mood and there are studies to suggest that the presence of flowers on wards reduces time in hospital.

