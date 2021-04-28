By Dean Egan.

Hospitality could begin to reopen in June under plans being considered by government.

The Taoiseach told his party last night it’s looking at the likes of hotels, B&Bs and self-catering accommodation.

The plan, which is set to be announced tomorrow, is also expected to see the likes of hairdressers, museums and retail open next month.

It’s expected inter-county travel may also be allowed to return in June.

Sources at the meeting said the Taoiseach was generally supportive, but non-committal on dates – saying they have to get the balance right on hospitality.

NPHET will issue its recommendations after it meets this morning, with the details set to be considered by the cabinet Covid sub-committee this evening.