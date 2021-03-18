Hero Image: Goats have been infesting the town of Llandudno in Wales

A town in Wales has been infiltrated by a herd of goats whose population have swollen this year due to COVID-19.

With lockdown continuing in the seaside resort of Llandudno, verts have been unable to give the Kashmiri goats their contraception injections, meaning the randy horned creatures have had their numbers multiply.

The goats usually venture down from the Great Orme headland in Spring in search of food, and occasionally come into the town – however, this year the herd have taken over Llandudno – munching on whatever grass they can find as the weather gets better.

Wildlife experts are now worried that – with lockdown due to lift in the country – some may be hit by cars, now people are allowed to travel and businesses are preparing to reopen.

Speaking to the BBC news, Louise Emery – representative of the local council, says a ‘rogue herd have now wandered into a completely new area where they have never been before.

“It’s a great concern at night time, actually, because they tend to wander more at night and the roads have been very quiet.

“Drivers can literally come round the corner and be faced with eight or nine goats in the road.”

However, the Great Orme country Park Warden Sally Pidcock says she hopes that her team will be able to give them their contraceptive injections later in the year, and that they’ll return home soon.