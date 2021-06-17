By Cillian Doyle.

Horse trainer Henry de Bromhead has been awarded the Freedom of Waterford.

Waterford mayor @damiengeoghegan sharing some words about @HenrydeBromhead as he’s given the freedom of @WaterfordCounci pic.twitter.com/hYMj610WHk — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) June 17, 2021

Mayor of Waterford, Damien Geoghegan presented the Freedom of Waterford to De Bromhead.

The horse trainer’s yard in Knockeen, Co. Waterford is best known for its successes in the national hunt field.

De Bromhead trained the mare Honeysuckle, claiming the Champion Hurdle at this year’s Cheltenham Festival with Tipp’s Rachel Blackmore on board.

De Bromhead says he’s proud to be a Waterford man:

“The support and the goodwill we have received from the people of Waterford – wherever I go it’s incredible.”

“I just feel very lucky to be a Waterford man.”

What a day for the ⁦@HenrydeBromhead⁩ family! pic.twitter.com/NjK7yJxK6O — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) June 17, 2021