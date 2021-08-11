By Cillian Doyle.

A South East county is to receive a brand new retailer this year.

Carlow is one of six counties to gain homeware retailer JYSK by the end of the year.

The Danish company will also open outlets in Ashbourne, Co. Meath, Carlow, Cork, Tralee, Co. Kerry, Limerick and Dundalk, Co. Louth.

The expansion is expected to create up to 90 jobs, bringing the total workforce to 240.

JYSK’s Country Manager for UK and Ireland, Roni Touminen says expansion plans had been delayed due to the pandemic, but they’re back on track:

“Obviously we see in all markets now after the pandemic, an increasing number of customers coming back – so all markets have returned to expansion mode.”