Dublin City Council CEO Owen Keegan has been asked to apologise for claiming homeless services are “an attractive” option.
Speaking to the Sunday Business Post, he said massive investment in homeless services has led to a reluctance in some people to move on.
Director of Advocacy, Communications and Research with Focus Ireland, Mike Allen has strongly disagreed with his comments.
Mr Allen said: “There is nobody who is becoming homeless who is putting themselves into that form of misery simply to avail of the wonderful facilities that are being offered, and it’s obviously very insulting for people to hear that.
“He also said that people are staying on in homeless accommodation, people working for Focus Ireland over the many years never have come across anybody that wants to stay on in emergency accommodation.”