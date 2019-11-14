The State’s biggest homeless shelter is to open in Dublin city centre, but a local councillor says no one was consulted.

A tourist hostel at Avalon House on Aungier Street is to close, making way for 155 beds for rough sleepers.

Independent councillor Mannix Flynn says there’s been no consultation.

“You’re looking at a disaster for the area,” he said.

“There’s already three facilities within this area. There’s Depaul right beside it, which basically deals with people who have addiction issues. You’ve got the Salvation Army just on the corner of Aungier Street and you also have a Peter McVerry Trust on Aungier Street anyway.”

Mr Flynn says there are already three similar facilities in the area.

“I mean if this was an ordinary, everyday hostel and it was coming into your neighbourhood, you’d have the right to make observations, you’d have the right under planning laws to actually raise your concern,” he said.

“Here you don’t seem to have any by-your-leave or stakehold. That definitely has to be addressed.”