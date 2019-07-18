A number of homeless families have moved into permanent accommodation in Dublin today.

A new social housing development in Drumcondra was officially opened earlier.

The 40 unit apartment block is made up of one to three-bedroom homes.

Local councillor Donna Cooney said she was sad to hear a resident say they felt like they had won the lotto.

“I mean this would feel like you won the lottery to move into these, this is wonderful accommodation, but it shouldn’t feel like that.

“It should be a standard thing that everybody that needs housing gets this type of quality of housing and they shouldn’t have to wait for 10, 12, 15 years before they get that.”