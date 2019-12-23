The homelessness crisis will get “a hell of a lot worse” in 2020, according to Inner City Helping Homeless.

It is calling for the government to immediately tell the public how many people will be homeless this Christmas.

A total of 10,514 men, women and children were in emergency accommodation during the final week of October, according to the figures from the Department of Housing.

The figures revealed 3,826 children accessed emergency accommodation that month, with November’s figures yet to be published.

CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, believes things are going to get worse before they get better.

“I think we’re going to see the problem get a hell of a lot worse before it gets better,” he said.

“We’ve seen a continuous rise in the amount of people who are living in poverty, the amount of people that are in emergency accommodation.

“That’s been consistent and it’s a consistent trend in that over the last nearly two years.

“The crisis is definitely going to worsen before it gets better.

“The Minister needs to be honest. And he needs to be honets with the public in terms of how many people are in emergency accommodation.”