By Steve Neville

Inner City Helping Homeless have launched the appeal.

A homeless charity has made an appeal for clothing due to depleted stocks since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Inner City Helping Homeless said that due to Covid-19 concerns, the charity has not been able to accept second-hand clothes donations for the past 14 weeks.

They say it has led to a backlog of clothes orders from individuals and families that are currently homeless.

ICHH said some retailers made donations of new clothes to allow the charity to fill emergency orders.

“But now we need the public’s support to restock our clothes supplies,” the charity said.

“We are asking people to do a summer clear out and donate the clothes to ICHH so we can help those that need it most.”

They said any who wants to donate can deliver clothes to their warehouse which is Unit 144A Slaney Close, Dublin Industrial Estate, Glasnevin, Dublin 11 from 10am-6pm Monday to Friday.

Alternatively, people can contact our office to arrange a collection on 01-8881804.

“During Covid-19 we were unable to accept clothes donations which means our stock levels have dropped dramatically over the past number of weeks but the demand is still there for clothes supports,” said ICHH Head of Communications Brian McLoughlin.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic changed all of our lives it was even tougher for people sleeping rough or in crowded emergency accommodation and ICHH volunteers have been on the frontline 16 hours a day to support anyone that needed it.

“Many people used the lockdown to do a big clear out and we’re asking those people to donate their second hand clothes to us and help us make a difference in someone’s life.

“Never look down on someone unless you’re helping them up.”