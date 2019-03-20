Cash to the sum of $4,000 (Australian Dollars), €800 and a Google Pixel smartphone was taken from a woman in her twenties who was travelling on a bus to from Dublin Airport to Kilkenny last Thursday.

The story which was reported by Kilkenny Now this morning states that the woman was returning home from Australia at the time to partake in St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The theft occurred between 16:00 and 19:30 on a privately run coach that was travelling from Dublin Airport to Kilkenny city.

Thankfully, the bus operator was able to retrieve the woman’s wallet and smartphone, but her savings have not been found.

Gardaí believe that the cash was taken from her handbag, which was placed beside her on a vacant seat.

Anyone with anyone information is asked to come forward and contact Gardaí.

H/T: Kilkennynow.ie

