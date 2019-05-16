A Confirmation at a church in Co. Kilkenny took a turn for the worse on Sunday after an elderly woman was struck by a flying holy water sprinkler.

The Irish Mirror reports that the woman, who was in her 80s, was left sore and bloodied when the sphere element of an aspergillum came loose from its handle mid-blessing at St. Beacon’s Catholic Church, Mullinavat.

An eyewitness said that the loose sphere flew at a high speed towards the elderly woman who sat approximately 15ft away, it was also noted that the object hit at such a force that stitches may have been required.

It is understood that the Bishop did not pause mass to attend to the woman, but the local parish priest checked on the lady afterwards.

In a statement to the Irish Mirror, a spokesman for the Catholic Bishop of Ossory described the incident as “unfortunate” before going on to say that the lady is now fine and in good spirits.

HT: Irishmirror.ie