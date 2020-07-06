The Department of Health’s Tony Holohan is expected to be granted the Freedom of the City of Dublin.

The award of Freedom of the City of Dublin acknowledges the contribution of certain people to the life of the city. It also bestows honour to important visitors to Dublin.

Councillors believe he should be given the position due to his role in the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will be proposed for the honour at a meeting of Dublin City Council tonight.

Dr Holohan stepped aside as chief medical officer last week as his wife is receiving palliative care.

On receiving the award, he would join a list of national and international figures such as Nelson Mandela, U2 and Bill Clinton while the last person to be honoured was former Dublin GAA football manager, Jim Gavin.