The State’s Chief Medical Officer says the public should not be surprised if restrictions on work and travel are extended beyond this Sunday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the Republic has risen to 174, after 16 more people were confirmed to have died from the virus.

There are now over 5,300 confirmed cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to discuss further extending movement restrictions but a formal recommendation will not be made until Friday.

However, Dr Tony Holohan says people will know before then if the measures will remain in place.

“What we will do over the course of the week, I will be as honest and open with you as I can be so it won’t be that I will reveal everything in one go on Friday.

“As the week progresses and our impression of where we are is increasing either in one direction or another I will share that with you.

Wherever we arrive at formally on Friday won’t be a surprise to you.

Yesterday, there were 370 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

Health Minister Simon Harris says the rate of growth is slowing but is still too high.

“There are some encouraging signs there in terms of the rate of growth but too early to say.

“We are entering a very, very crucial week.

“The virus is very much here, it is still at an unsustainable level. While we are making progress, we are not yet where we need to be.”