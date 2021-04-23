Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon is gearing up for the Oscars this weekend.

Whilst the Kilkenny based animation company can’t travel to the states to walk the red carpet due to restrictions this weekend – Hollywood is coming to Ireland instead.

A special live link is being set up outside Kilkenny Castle to celebrate the Irish film ‘Wolfwalkers’, which is up for best animated feature.

Critics say it’s a two-horse race – between Cartoon Saloon’s ‘Wolfwalkers’ and Pixar’s movie ‘Soul’.

The event takes place around 1am Irish time on the night.

The film which is set in Kilkenny is about a young apprentice hunter and her father who come to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack.

Paul Young is the Producer of Wolfwalkers and co-founder of Cartoon Saloon.

He says it will be nice to showcase Kilkenny to the world:

“It’s kind of nice because Wolfwalkers is set in Kilkenny – and the people in the audience around the world will get a glimpse of Kilkenny.”