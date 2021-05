By Dean Egan.

A Hollywood actor is temporarily living in the South East.

Rupert Everett has taken up residence in Borris, in County Carlow, as he focuses on writing a novel.

The actor will also take part in the Borris Festival of writing and ideas later this month.

One Beat listener has already spotted the A-list star in the village, saying “I seen him…he was heading for the local shop…I should have followed him to see what he was buying.”

Photo: Youtube.com