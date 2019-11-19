By Anna O’Donoghue

Hollywood actor, Kevin Dillon has backed the campaign to improve chemotherapy services at University Hospital Kerry.

Comfort for Chemo Kerry is working with the HSE to enhance the services and Fianna Fail Councillor Mikey Sheehy, who survived cancer himself, is among those behind the charity.

Dillion met Kevin Dillon, better known as Johnny Drama in the hit TV show Entourage, in 2013 when he and his brother Tim joined him for a round of golf in Tralee Golf Course.

They’ve remained great friends since.

Dillon recorded a 35-second video urging people to support the charity.

“Hello all my friends in Ireland and the Kingdom of Kerry, especially to my good buddy Mikey Sheehy, who’s also a cancer survivor,” he said.

We all have friends and family who have been affected by cancer and that’s why we all need to support Comfort for Chemo

“So everyone, dig into your pockets and do what you can to support this cause. A great cause”

Comfort for Care hopes to develop a centre of excellence to provide care for cancer patients in Kerry and their families.

H/T: RadioKerry.ie