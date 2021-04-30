Photo thanks to Bord Gáis Energy

By Cillian Doyle.

With the GAA championships around the corner, the South-East’s biggest hurling supporters are being called upon for the return of a lockdown web series.

GAAGAABox launched last year and attracted over 2.5 million views.

The quirky series by Bórd Gais Energy saw cameras in the living rooms of the biggest GAA fans across the country.

They’re now calling on applicants for the coming season.

Speaking to Beat News, Wexford supporter and star of last year’s series Paul Kehoe says it was a brilliant experience:

“I would highly recommend anyone to get stuck into it because the crowd that came down from Dublin were unbelievable – the makeup artists, the photographers, everything – you couldn’t have met nicer people!”

For more information and how to apply email [email protected]

GAAGAABox is back and we want YOU! 😆 Are you more GAAGAA than this lot? 👀 If you think you are #HurlingToTheCore or know someone who is then get in touch today 👉 https://t.co/TRXW2N5Rvw pic.twitter.com/VfUPADZuBu — BGEGAA (@BGEGAA) April 29, 2021