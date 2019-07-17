A Hiqa report into a residential home for people with disabilities found money was missing from the account of one of its residents.

It was one of 29 reports from a number of similar homes carried out by the health watchdog in the last few months, with most found to be compliant.

The inspection at Damien House in Tipperary noted the HSE’s auditors had been aware of cash missing from the resident’s account for ‘some time’.

However there was no evidence of an investigation or money being transferred back into the account.

The inspection also found the facility had a bathroom which was unsuitable for use, with an alternative still had broken shower doors from a previous inspection.

It was noted that overall there was a lack of direction of care review strategies and risk and incident management.

However a separate inspection at the Beechgrove/Acorns home in Westmeath found that it was not adequately managed or governed, with staff unaware of who was in charge on the day.

It also noted that the premises were not maintained to an acceptable standard, while there was no evidence of staff meetings to address a previous inspection report at the home.

Overall, 23 of the 29 centres inspected were found to have a good level of compliance.