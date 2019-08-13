The health watchdog has found a Tusla service area was not notifying Gardaí of suspected willful child neglect as well as physical or sexual abuse in a “timely manner”.

A HIQA inspection of the Dublin South West, Kildare and West Wicklow service area found just 24 of more than 2,100 referrals were reported to Gardaí, which the body says is “very low”.

HIQA also found at least eight of the referrals should have been.

Tusla was found to be majorly non-compliant in four standards relating to the initial management of referrals.

The watchdog found that a number of key changes introduced in the area over the previous 12 months, were still not fully implemented at the time of inspection, April 9-11, 2019.

These included: Changes in senior management in the area,

The adoption of a national approach to child protection and welfare,

The introduction of mandatory reporting,

Changes to the national standard operating procedures,

The roll-out of the national child care information system (NCCIS).

They also found that Tusla was understaffed across the entire service area, with 26 vacancies at the time of inspection.

In five out of six reviewed by inspectors, immediate action was taken where required.

Patricia Finlay, Service Director at Tusla, said: “Tusla advised HIQA of a number of on-going issues and concerns. The issues identified within this inspection had been previously identified by management and staff in this area, and a number of initiatives are already completed, or underway.”

They are: Issues of timeliness regarding notifications to An Garda Siochana have been corrected, with all notifications now made at the point of intake. The inspection also highlighted excellent interagency collaboration with An Garda Siochana in this area.

All referrals have now been recorded on NCCIS, and no further backlog exists. The issue has been resolved.

Issues with categorisation and priority levels systems have now been resolved, with new screening sheets and processes now in place.

Ms Finlay said: “While we acknowledge that there were shortcomings in systems and administrative practices which have largely been rectified, we are satisfied that the child protection practice provides safe and effective care for children.

“Tusla remains committed to improving the care and safeguarding of children in Dublin South West/Kildare/West Wicklow and all other children in our care.”