Temperatures could hit as high as 24 degrees in parts this week.

The good conditions over the past couple of days are set to continue, however, there’s the chance of some patchy showers in places.

The best of the weather is expected to hit the country from Thursday.

Warming up this week with temperatures rising to 23c by Thursday. A mixed week though with cloud and showers at times but also sunny spells. As you can see on latest ECMWF charts here showers mainly in the West. Next weekend still looks good😎 pic.twitter.com/tqc8qP8yg6 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 7, 2021

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it will be a mixed week nationwide:

“It’s not gonna be blue skies – it’s going to be a mixed week really”

“The East of the country will be mainly dry but unfortunately there will be some patchy drizzle and a lot of cloud in the West”

“Best of the sunshine will probably be on Thursday where we could see highs of 23 or 24 degrees.”

Today will start with some patchy rain and cloud, with sunny spells to come in the South East in the afternoon bringing highs of 15 to 21 degrees.

Met Éireann is urging people to care in the sun.

Solar UV index for today☀️

High in clear skies

Low to moderate in cloudy skies Take care in the sun and be #sunsmart ☀️🧴 pic.twitter.com/YBsSVdvVoN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 8, 2021