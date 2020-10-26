The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 is at its highest level since May 20th.
The latest figures released by the Department of Health reveal 26 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number this morning to 34 coronavirus patients.
The figure of 344 is the highest number of Covid-19 patients in hospital since May 20th.
On April 15th, there was a record number of 881 Covid-19 patients in hospital.
The number in ICU is the highest since May 29th.
Nine Covid-19 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.