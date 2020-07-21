36 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 – the highest number of cases confirmed here in a day in more than a month.

There were no further deaths among patients, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It means 25,802 people have tested positive for the virus here, with the death toll static at 1,753.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Together, we have achieved so much in our ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, making it possible to take steps to reopen society and the economy.

“Today I am asking everyone to stay the course on the public health measures needed to suppress COVID-19, such as covering coughs, hand washing, use of face coverings and 2m social distancing, which are essential for continuing the momentum towards the reopening of our schools and the resumption of our healthcare services.”