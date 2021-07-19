By Cillian Doyle.

Temperatures could reach as high as 30 degrees in places this week as a national advisory for warm weather remains in place.

29.5 degrees was recorded in Athenry in Galway on Saturday afternoon, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Met Eireann’s high-temperature advisory will run until Friday with very warm conditions forecast.


Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather explains where the hot weather is coming from:

“There is an area of high pressure over Ireland which is giving us some fine settled weather.”

“The sunshine will increase day on day bringing the temperatures right up.”

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was 33 degrees in Kilkenny in 1887.

