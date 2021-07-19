By Cillian Doyle.

Temperatures could reach as high as 30 degrees in places this week as a national advisory for warm weather remains in place.

29.5 degrees was recorded in Athenry in Galway on Saturday afternoon, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Met Eireann’s high-temperature advisory will run until Friday with very warm conditions forecast.

⚠️High Temperature Advisory for Ireland 🌡️📈⚠️ All active warnings see here ➡️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/kuVPw1p3pf — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 17, 2021

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather explains where the hot weather is coming from:

“There is an area of high pressure over Ireland which is giving us some fine settled weather.”

“The sunshine will increase day on day bringing the temperatures right up.”

The ARPEGE weather model shows 29c today with 30c and even 31c for tomorrow and Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/zqaLoItWjR — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 19, 2021

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was 33 degrees in Kilkenny in 1887.