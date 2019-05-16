A controlled explosion has been carried out in Kilkenny.

It comes after a man in his late 50s has been arrested in connection with an ongoing incident at ‘Butterslip’, between High Street and Kieran Street.

It’s believed a suspect device is at the scene and the army bomb disposal unit is on the way.

High Street has now been reopened.

