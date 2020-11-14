By Digital Desk Staff

Met Éireann has issued a number of weather warnings due to come into effect across the country.

A status yellow wind warning will take effect in Munster at 11am, with “strong and gusty” winds at speeds of 90 kilometres per hour or more expected until 3pm.

A similar warning will come into place in Leinster at midday and last until 6pm, while in Connacht the gusts will arrive around 3pm and last until 6pm.

Here is the latest hourly cloud and rainfall forecast from our high resolution HARMONIE model from now until 6am Monday.

For our National forecast and outlook visit: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/9eZG8lzegH

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 14, 2020

The counties of Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan will also be subject to the high-speed winds from 4pm until 9pm tonight.

A marine warning has also been issued, with a status yellow gale warning in force since the early hours of Saturday morning.

Met Éireann said winds will reach gale force eight on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea today.