By Robbie Byrne

Is it time to dig out the patio furniture and dust off the barbeque? Perhaps!

The South East could soon be basking in warm temperatures and prolonged periods of unbroken sunshine as a high pressure system builds over Ireland.

Current weather models forecast that a dominant high pressure system will move up over the South East from central Europe late next week, bringing settled weather and mild temperatures with it.

Met Éireann’s monthly forecast states that high pressure looks set to extend over Ireland from late next week with “well below average rainfall… anticipated across the country, [while] winds are likely to be much slacker, with an east or northeasterly component to the flow.”

Temperatures could reach up to 14 degrees Celcius under sunny spring skies, however, widespread ground frost is expected at night due to slack winds and clear skies.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly has also commented on the settled spell, posting that while the weather modelling is subject to change, the forecast brings “some hope.”

He said: “The weather models are showing high pressure finally arriving towards the end of the next week which would bring nice settled weather.”

Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels