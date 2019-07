Seven water supplies have a high level of a pollutant that’s been linked to cancer.

Trihalomethanes are chemicals found in water treated with chlorine.

Latest test-results show four supplies in Wicklow had above the allowable limit, along with two in Donegal and one in Kilkenny.

Irish Water says a conclusive link hasn’t been found between THMs and serious illnesses, but environmental consultant Jack O’Sullivan says the findings are still a concern: