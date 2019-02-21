Gardai were expected to interview a “seriously injured” 17-year old male who was stabbed in an early morning attack in Limerick, Thursday.

The youth, who is originally from Eastern Europe, sustained “a number of stab wounds”, Garda sources said.

It is understood the youth was chased and attacked on a green area, in front of Gouldavoher estate, Dooradoyle, around 1am.

“He’s lucky to be alive. He was attacked on a green area and he is in a serious but not life-threatening condition,” a source added.

Two crime scenes were sealed off by Gardai, including a large green area at the estate, as well as a second green area situated off Fr Russell Road.

A coat recovered at the scene by Gardai was sealed in a brown Garda evidence bag, and is to be gleaned by forensic officers in the hope it may yield potentially vital DNA evidence.

The investigation is being led by Roxboro Road Superintendent Eamon O’Neill, who said Gardai were “harvesting CCTV” in the area and conducting local “house to house enquiries”.

Limerick city metropolitan mayor, Daniel Butler tweeted: “I am appealing to anybody who may have seen anything last night to contact Roxboro Gardai.”

He added it was “frightening news to wake up to and hear of this in our community”.

He later wrote: “Very shocked community here especially our elderly.”

A Garda spokesman said: “We have designated a number of scenes. We are following a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this.”

Earlier, a Garda spokeswoman said: “No arrest have been made and the investigation is ongoing.”

Gardai appealed for witnesses to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214340.

Share it:













Don't Miss