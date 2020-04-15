Here’s where last night's winning €500,000 EuroMillions ticket was sold

By Steve Neville

Someone in Kerry is half a million euro richer after winning last night’s EuroMillions Plus top prize.

It is the third time a player in Kerry has scooped the €500,000 top prize this year.

The winning ticket was sold at Daly’s Supervalu, Park Road, Killarney, Co Kerry.

The winning number in Plus draw were 01, 09, 42, 46 and 50.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday, Tuesday April 14.

The owner of the winning store, John Daly, said: “We are almost 35 years in business here in Killarney and this is the first time we’ve had a major National Lottery prize winning ticket sold here so it’s great to get off the mark.

“It’s a fantastic bit of news for one of our customers and I hope it is one of our regulars.

“Most of our trade comes from the local community – we do get a lot of tourist trade too but not this year – so whoever the €500,000 winner is we wish them the very best of luck.

“Myself and all the staff at Daly’s Supervalu will be spreading the word and encouraging all our shoppers to check their tickets.”

There was no winner of the €59m EuroMillions jackpot, which rolls to an estimated €65m for this Friday’s draw.

Lotto chiefs said that they are yet to hear from the winners of the two other recent Kerry EuroMillions Plus top prize wins.

Both were sold at Sheahan’s Centra store in Glenbeigh, Co.Kerry and were won on the EuroMillions draws on February 28 and March 31.

A spokesperson said: “It’s a challenging time for people all over the country and there are a lot more important things on people’s mind presently but we are asking all our EuroMillons players in Killarney, Glenbeigh and the wider Kerry areas to check their tickets very carefully to see if they are one of these three winners of €500,000.

Have a think – in the past two months, did you visit Glenbeigh or stop to buy a ticket while passing?

“If so please do check your wallets, purses, glove box in your car, wherever you keep your National Lottery tickets and if you are the winner of one of these prizes please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

“We have extended the period of time that winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.”