The man of the moment, Shane Lowry will arrive home to his hometown of Clara, Co Offaly this evening and if you’re attending the celebrations, here’s everything you need to know.

The Open champion will be presented to the crowd at a reception hosted on The Green in Clara at 6 pm the evening, Tuesday, July 23.

As up to 15,000 people are expected descend on the town for the celebrations, the following traffic restrictions have been issued by the Gardaí.

Access to Event

The Green in Clara is located in the town centre of town and can easily be accessed by foot or road.

Clara town will be pedestrianised from 3 pm and there will be no vehicular access to the site.

Road

Traffic approaching from Tullamore/Portlaoise direction will be diverted at Kilmucklin Cross toward parking area at Clara GAA Grounds.

Traffic approaching from the Kilbeggan direction will travel directly to the main parking area at Clara GAA Grounds.

Patrons travelling from a Westerly direction Athlone/Moate will be directed towards parking in O’Keefes Field at the approach to Clara town (approx. 200mts from site).

Patrons approaching from Ferbane/Ballycumber will be directed towards parking in GAA Field on Ballycumber Road (approx. ½ KM from site).

Very limited parking is available at Clara Train Station for a daily rate of €4.50.

Rail and Public Transport

Clara Train is located at New Road Clara. This is approx half a km from the Event Site.

There is no shuttle bus service provided and patrons will travel to the event by foot.

Disabled Parking:

Disabled parking is available at the Church Ground, Clara which is adjacent to the event site.

RTE’s Des Cahill will MC the event with live music from Offaly’s own Mundy.

Mullingar impressionist Conor Moore is also set to attend after delighting the sporting world with spot-on sketches this week.

Midlands 103 radio station will be broadcasting the event to their listeners in Offaly, Laois and Westmeath.