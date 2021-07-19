By Cillian Doyle.

The weekend was a scorcher, and it looks set to continue into the third week of July!

The Sunny South East has some experience in this area, with the highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was 33 degrees in Kilkenny in 1887.

29.5 degrees was recorded in Athenry in Galway on Saturday afternoon, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

In the South East,

According to Met Eireann the hottest county was Tipperary with a sizzling 29 degrees recorded on Saturday.

Another very warm day today, with many places experiencing 25+°C😎 Our official station max temperature for today was 29.3°C recorded at Mount Dilllon Co. Roscommon. Please remember to #BeSummerReady and follow the advice given on https://t.co/yz9xhBqJow pic.twitter.com/cCyIex86iW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 18, 2021

It’s followed by Carlow, which recorded a melting 28.9 degrees on Sunday.

While it may have reached 33 degrees in 1887, Kilkenny was still glorious over the weekend with a high of 28.6

Max yesterday in Kilkenny was 28.6 C. Again our hottest in 3 years. Carlow (Oak Park) max was 28.2 C. Might go higher today. Take care ! — Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) July 18, 2021

Waterford broke their record hottest day on Sunday, reaching 28.2 degrees.

Daily record gone beating the 27.7c in 2013. Max of 28.2c so far today. Could the all time record of 29.2c be in danger of going in the next few days?? We will see. pic.twitter.com/CrB3wyo3VV — Waterford Weather (@waterfdweather) July 18, 2021

Wexford had a warm weekend too with 24.1 degrees recorded on Sunday.