By Cillian Doyle.

The weekend was a scorcher, and it looks set to continue into the third week of July!

The Sunny South East has some experience in this area, with the highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was 33 degrees in Kilkenny in 1887.

29.5 degrees was recorded in Athenry in Galway on Saturday afternoon, making it the hottest day of the year so far.


In the South East,

According to Met Eireann the hottest county was Tipperary with a sizzling 29 degrees recorded on Saturday.

It’s followed by Carlow, which recorded a melting 28.9 degrees on Sunday.

While it may have reached 33 degrees in 1887, Kilkenny was still glorious over the weekend with a high of 28.6

Waterford broke their record hottest day on Sunday, reaching 28.2 degrees.

Wexford had a warm weekend too with 24.1 degrees recorded on Sunday.

Share it: