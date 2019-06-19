To celebrate their status as Ireland’s only four-star airline, Aer Lingus have released a 20% discount code.

The offer is as part of a European flight sale to Portugal, Spain, France and Italy travelling between July 15 and up to September 30 2019.

That’s 20% off flights from Cork/Dublin to such destinations as Malaga, Lanzarote, Rome, Paris and Barcelona.

To avail of the offer, all you have to use the discount code

4STAR2019

The code is only valid until midnight June 24, 2019 so fastest finger first, folks.

Points to note:

The promo code box is at the beginning of the booking process, not at the final stage, which we are used to.

It’s UP to 20% off, depending on the flight selected.

Chief Operating Officer at Aer Lingus , Mike Rutter said: “We have worked hard to maintain the 4-star rating originally awarded in 2016, by maintaining and improving our high standards of service to guests.

He added: “For example, soon we will roll out a full business class product refresh, 20MB of free Wi-Fi for long haul economy guests, and complimentary beer and wine for long haul economy guests.”