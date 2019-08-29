The kids are back to school, the weather warnings are rife and Brown Thomas has opened its Christmas shop – which only means one thing, it’s time for a holiday.

And just so happens, we’ve found a clever way of stretching your precious days of annual leave a bit further.

If you’ve landed yourself a lovely 9-5 Monday to Friday ‘office’ job, you may have bagged yourself these days off already but for those of us working shifts and not weekends, listen up.

As Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday this year and New Year’s day on a Friday, you could leave the office on Friday, December 20 and not return until Thursday, Jan 2 2020.

All you need to do is book off Friday, Dec 20, Monday, Dec 23, Tuesday, Dec 24, Friday, Dec 27, Monday 30, Tuesday, Dec 31.