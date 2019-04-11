Thousands of people from across the South East are expected to take part in the ‘Darkness Into Light’ walks next month.

Will you be among them?

The annual fundraiser in aid of mental health charity Pieta House, takes place in locations across the region May the 11th.

It’s also held in over 200 locations around the world…

Pieta and Electric Ireland have increased capacity this year – over 250,000 expected to walk from darkness into light at 4.15am on May 11th.

It’ll see thousands donning the familiar yellow t-shirt and walking from night into daybreak.

Darkness into Light walkers reaching 1km #DIL2017 pic.twitter.com/QTteat9DGs — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 6, 2017

Big crowd here at Darkness Into Light in Kilkenny. All set to go. #darknessintolight pic.twitter.com/K6Aar0KbNJ — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 12, 2018