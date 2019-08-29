If you’re one of the thousands of people heading to Electric Picnic this weekend, we’ve some good news – Stradbally has avoided a weather warning.

Met Éireann has issued the warning for Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick but not Laois.

The national forecaster did predict it will be mostly cloudy for first day of the festival, despite a brief spell of heavy rain at around 11 am.

“Outbreaks of rain will extend to most of the country on Friday,” they said.

“The rain will be heavy and persistent in west Munster, Connacht and much of Ulster with the risk of localised flooding.

“The rain will be patchier elsewhere with decent dry periods, especially in the southeast. Maximum temperatures ranging 16C to 20C in fresh and gusty south or southwest winds.”

Sadly, the Stradbally will be hit by heavy rain in the early hours of Saturday morning and again between 2 pm and 8 pm.

On Saturday morning, it looks as though heavy rain from overnight will give way to bright or sunny spells and showers

Temperatures are expected to dip to 12C.

Sunday will be the sunniest day of Picnic, but it will be the coldest, with afternoon highs of just 14C.

“Sunday will be a fresh and cool day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the northwest.

The forecaster also predicted more rain for the afternoon.