Co. Waterford
The Times:
Cappoquin: 12:30pm
Waterford City: 1pm
Tramore: 1:30pm:
Dungarvan: 2pm
WATERFORD CITY
This year celebrates colour, culture and community, The route starts at The Glen and continues along the Quay, proceeding along the Mall and finishing at the Bishop’s Palace.
DUNGARVAN
This year the parade is starting at 2pm sharp from Crotty’s Corner Abbeyside and ends at Spar.
TRAMORE
People are asked to assemble at Car Park On Priests Road / Cannons field no later than 1pm for the new 1.30pm start time. Vehicles are to line up along the Old Waterford Road.
CAPPOQUIN
The parade begins at 12.30pm. Walking groups are asked to assemble at Cappoquin Community Centre, while motorised vehicles should line up out the N72 heading Lismore.
Co. WEXFORD
The Times:
Wexford town 10:45am
New Ross 1pm
Gorey 3pm
WEXFORD TOWN
The parade will start at the junction on Parnell Street and carry on towards West Gate.
NEW ROSS
The parade will start at Irishtown and onto Haughton Place before ending at South Street.
Co. Kilkenny
The Times:
Graiguenamanagh 12:00 pm
Urlingford: 1:30pm.
Kilkenny City: 1:30pm
Goresbridge 3:30pm
KILKENNY CITY
This year’s parade starts at Market Yard before continuing through Parliament Street, High Street and onto Castle Road.
GRAIGUENAMANAGH
This year’s parade is MC’d by celebrity chef, Edward Hayden.
CO. CARLOW
The Times:
Tullow at 14:00
Bagenalstown at 13:00
Borris at 13:30
Carlow Town at 12:00
BAGNELSTOWN
The route is the same as last year – starting at 1pm at McGrath Hall and finishing in Market Square.
BORRIS
The VEC is the start point with participants moving up to the Factory Cross where they’ll turn around & walk back again. The group will be led by the Carlow Pipe Band.
CARLOW TOWN
This year the parade will start at Carlow Post Office and will proceed along Kennedy Avenue. At the Liberty Tree it will turn left onto Potato Market and left again onto Tullow Street. At Bramley’s Jewellers, it will turn right onto Dublin Street and will continue for a short period before turning left onto Centaur Street where it will enter the Haymarket area. The parade will finish at Carlow Town Hall.
Co. Tipperary
The Times
Tipp Town: 2pm
Cashel: 2pm
Clonmel: 11:30am
Carrick on Suir: 3pm
TIPP TOWN
The Tipperary Town St Patrick`s Day Parade will have a new route this year. The parade will start at the Canon Hayes Sports Centre, move towards Bank Place, down Main Street and up O’Brien Street.
CLONMEL
The Clonmel St Patrick’s Day Parade is dedicated to Irish heroes of the last 100 years.
CARRICK ON SUIR
This year’s theme will be recycling. The parade will start at Glanbia Co-op in Carrickbeg, ending at the Town Hall car park.