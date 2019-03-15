Co. Waterford

The Times:

Cappoquin: 12:30pm

Waterford City: 1pm

Tramore: 1:30pm:

Dungarvan: 2pm

WATERFORD CITY

This year celebrates colour, culture and community, The route starts at The Glen and continues along the Quay, proceeding along the Mall and finishing at the Bishop’s Palace.

DUNGARVAN

This year the parade is starting at 2pm sharp from Crotty’s Corner Abbeyside and ends at Spar.

TRAMORE

People are asked to assemble at Car Park On Priests Road / Cannons field no later than 1pm for the new 1.30pm start time. Vehicles are to line up along the Old Waterford Road.

CAPPOQUIN

The parade begins at 12.30pm. Walking groups are asked to assemble at Cappoquin Community Centre, while motorised vehicles should line up out the N72 heading Lismore.

Co. WEXFORD

The Times:

Wexford town 10:45am

New Ross 1pm

Gorey 3pm

WEXFORD TOWN

The parade will start at the junction on Parnell Street and carry on towards West Gate.

NEW ROSS

The parade will start at Irishtown and onto Haughton Place before ending at South Street.

Co. Kilkenny

The Times:

Graiguenamanagh 12:00 pm

Urlingford: 1:30pm.

Kilkenny City: 1:30pm

Goresbridge 3:30pm

KILKENNY CITY

This year’s parade starts at Market Yard before continuing through Parliament Street, High Street and onto Castle Road.

GRAIGUENAMANAGH

This year’s parade is MC’d by celebrity chef, Edward Hayden.

CO. CARLOW

The Times:

Tullow at 14:00

Bagenalstown at 13:00

Borris at 13:30

Carlow Town at 12:00

BAGNELSTOWN

The route is the same as last year – starting at 1pm at McGrath Hall and finishing in Market Square.

BORRIS

The VEC is the start point with participants moving up to the Factory Cross where they’ll turn around & walk back again. The group will be led by the Carlow Pipe Band.

CARLOW TOWN

This year the parade will start at Carlow Post Office and will proceed along Kennedy Avenue. At the Liberty Tree it will turn left onto Potato Market and left again onto Tullow Street. At Bramley’s Jewellers, it will turn right onto Dublin Street and will continue for a short period before turning left onto Centaur Street where it will enter the Haymarket area. The parade will finish at Carlow Town Hall.

Co. Tipperary

The Times

Tipp Town: 2pm

Cashel: 2pm

Clonmel: 11:30am

Carrick on Suir: 3pm

TIPP TOWN

The Tipperary Town St Patrick`s Day Parade will have a new route this year. The parade will start at the Canon Hayes Sports Centre, move towards Bank Place, down Main Street and up O’Brien Street.

CLONMEL

The Clonmel St Patrick’s Day Parade is dedicated to Irish heroes of the last 100 years.

CARRICK ON SUIR

This year’s theme will be recycling. The parade will start at Glanbia Co-op in Carrickbeg, ending at the Town Hall car park.

