By Dean Egan.

6 designs from the South East have been selected for the finals of this year’s Junk Kouture.

Judges Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage and Roz Purcell selected 35 entries to battle it out in this year’s grand final.

The fashion competition for secondary schools nationwide lets students create and model high end couture from everyday junk.

6 designs from the region will feature in this year’s final, with 2 entries selected from Coláiste Bríde in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Gorey Community School, Creagh College and Presentation Secondary School in Co. Wexford will also compete in this years competition.

The 6th South East finalist is Presentation Secondary School Thurles in Co. Tipperary.