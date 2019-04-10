A Waterford man who was judged to have pushed his blind-folded wife’s head into a basin of water has had his nine-month sentence suspended at Waterford Circuit Court.

The Waterford News & Star reports that Pawel Przybylo of Briot Walk, Templars Hall, Waterford City is to engage with the probation service and complete a domestic abuse course following a hearing last week.

Judge Alice Doyle heard that on February 20th last year, Mr Przybylo informed his wife not to go upstairs as he had a surprise for her.

The defendant then brought his blindfolded wife upstairs. While kissing, Mr Przybylo laid his wife down on the bed and forced her head into a basin of water.

The victim forced herself away and knocked on a neighbour’s door. The neighbour noticed that the victim’s clothes were wet as she said: “help me, he’s trying to kill me”.

The court also heard that the defendant had no previous convictions and that there was no evidence of domestic violence up until this point.

Mr Przybylo told the court that his wife was trying to take control of his life and that she would make negative comments about his work.

The defendant went on to say that he wanted her to feel how he felt.

When delivering the sentence Judge Doyle said that while very marriage has its rocky moments, he should have dealt with them without resorting to such actions.

A nine-month sentence with the full duration suspended for 18 months pending good behaviour and cooperation with services was handed down.