Rescue Service Helicopter 117 was called to West Waterford this afternoon, after a man sustained an injury after being kicked by a horse.

The incident occurred at around 1pm in an inaccessible area of An Rinn, Co.Waterford.

An ambulance had been called to the scene however due to difficulties in access, Rescue Service Helicopter 117 had to assist with the casualty.

The man understood to be 35 years of age, was transferred by helicopter to University Hospital Cork with a suspected fractured leg.

The Rescue Service 117 helicopter is now heading back to Waterford.