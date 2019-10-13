The Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee says she does not believe the EU will compromise Ireland’s red lines in Brexit negotiations.

Ms McEntee’s comments come as talks between the UK and EU continue this weekend.

They are hoping to reach a deal ahead a key summit on Thursday.

Minister McEntee says, at this stage, it is too soon to say what the outcome of the talks will be.

Ms McEntee said: “I don’t think there is a possibility that we will be landed with something that we don’t want, at the same time that doesn’t mean we are going to have a deal by the end of this weekend.

“I think we need to allow them the time and space and not comment too much on what may or may not be coming out of them.”

It comes as Fianna Fáil says the Government is refusing to provide clarity on plans for checks in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The party’s spokesperson on Brexit, Lisa Chambers, said: “While I appreciate tunnel discussions are taking place there can be no room for tunnel vision. We are less than three weeks away from a potential no deal Brexit and the Government is still refusing to provide clarity on checks in the event of a no deal Brexit.

“In his response to me the Tánaiste has stated that the Government is in discussions with the EU Commission about what Ireland will need to do to protect the integrity of the single market in the event of a no deal Brexit but that no decisions have been made as of yet.

“We recently learned that the Government have called in crisis management specialists to help deal with no-deal crisis. This should have been done months ago. If systems are found lacking and changes are needed, where is the time to implement these changes?”

“In my view, it is not credible, with less than three weeks to go, that the Government still don’t know what it will do about the border in the event of a no-deal Brexit, or that they are just beginning worst scenario planning.

“It is time the Government levelled with citizens and business and told us what the plan is. The Taoiseach has said that there will be no sudden changes and a grace period if checks have to be implemented we have no clarity on what that actually means or how long the grace period will be. The lack of information is only serving to fuel uncertainty and anxiety particularly in the border region.

“Fianna Fáil is encouraged by recent developments and we are of course hopeful that an agreement can be reached. But we have been here before and there are considerable gaps to bridge. We must be ready,” concluded Deputy Chambers.