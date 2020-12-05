James Cox

The Minister for Justice has announced she is pregnant.

Helen McEntee announced on social media that she and her husband Paul Hickey are expecting their first child in the new year.

It makes her the first Cabinet minister in the history of the State to be pregnant while in office.

She posted a picture of the couple’s Christmas stockings with the following caption: “It beginning to look a lot like Christmas…. Last Christmas as a duo though! #babyonboard #excited.”

The couple got married in 2017.

Ms McEntee is a Fine Gael TD for Meath East, she was appointed to Cabinet in June.