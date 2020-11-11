Extra care is needed on the roads this morning due to heavy rain and spot flooding.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary.

A similar warning is in place in Galway, Mayo, Cork and Kerry.

Around 25 to 35 mm of rain is expected to fall which will lead to flooding in parts.

The alert for the South East is in place until 5 o’clock this evening.

Very wet & windy, widespread rain along with the risk of flooding. During the aft, heavy rain will ease off across the W & SW. Highs 11 to 13C in strong & gusty S winds.

Current warnings: https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS Rainfall radar below showing heavy rain in places now. pic.twitter.com/5nkcJRBKnm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 11, 2020