A Carlow woman who’s ex-husband murdered their two sons says his application for parole is an insult.

Kathleen Chada’s two sons, Eoghan and Ruairi were murdered by their father, Sanjeev in Mayo in 2013.

Just seven years later, the convicted murderer is appealing his double life sentence to the parole board and is making his first bid for freedom.

Kathleen Chada from Ballinkillen says he shouldn’t have been able to apply for it in the first place:

“The seven years is an insult really, and it’s also farsical because he won’t get parole”, she said.

“I do know that the average life sentence here in Ireland at the moment is 19 years and given the nature of what he did I am confident that he won’t be out.”