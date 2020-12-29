A further 1,546 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed here.

Health officials are also reporting a further 9 deaths related to the disease.

The figures come on the same day as the first Covid-19 vaccine was administered in Ireland.

Speaking today, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, says;

“We have reached a significant milestone in our collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland, with the launch of our national vaccination programme. To see the first recipients of the vaccine gives us hope for better times ahead, particularly for those of us who are the most vulnerable to the virus, including those over 70 and with underlying medical conditions. The vaccination programme will focus on the priority groups in line with the recent decisions of Government in the first instance.

“As the vaccination programme rolls out, particularly given the increasing spread of the disease and the concerning rise in the number of hospitalisations – up to 411 today – we each need to remember to remain vigilant to the ongoing risk of the spread of COVID-19 and follow the public health advice in our everyday lives. Following the public health advice is our only means to suppress the spread of the virus in the community. You are protecting yourself and your family from this highly infectious virus every time you wash your hands, wear a face covering, keep a 2m distance, reduce your social contacts and stay at home if you feel unwell.”

The cabinet will meet tomorrow to discuss the rapid spread of the virus, and the sharp rise in hospital admissions.

There are more people in hospital with Covid-19 today than any day since May 15th.

409 patients are in hospital with the virus, which is 49 more than yesterday.