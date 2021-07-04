By Dean Egan.

Health officials have confirmed 562 new cases of Covid-19 – the highest daily total in nearly a month.

There are 48 patients in hospital with the virus, up 6 since yesterday.

While there are 14 people in ICU, unchanged on yesterday.

