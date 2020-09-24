Health officials are concerned about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Waterford.

NPHET is also particularly concerned about Louth and Donegal – where a third of recent cases are among 15 to 24 year olds.

A total of 234 new cases were identified yesterday, and a further two deaths were recorded nationally.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, says they are worried about the high numbers in Waterford:

“In Waterford, there has been a particular outbreak in one meat processing facility, and that accounts for about one third of the cases…….but that seems to be now under control.”